Inmate dies at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 68-year-old inmate, who was serving life without parole for murder, died at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Monday morning.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Patricia A. Wilhite. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Wilhite had been an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County since 1998.

She was convicted of a 1995 homicide in Pontotoc County. Her first trial ended in a mistrial. A change of venue placed the second trial in Monroe County. She was found guilty and sentenced April 18, 1998.