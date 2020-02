FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photograph, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said an inmate, who was serving life in prison for murder, died Monday afternoon at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to MDOC, no foul play is suspected in the inmate’s death. The inmate has not been identified at this time.

The cause and the manner are pending an autopsy. The Sunflower County coroner has been called.