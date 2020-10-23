Inmate dies at Mississippi State Penitentiary hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary died in the prison hospital.
Anthony Bell, 64, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. According to MDOC, the cause and the manner of Bell’s death will be determined by an autopsy.
Bell had been in prison for eight years for sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years October 3, 2012, in DeSoto County.
