SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate died Thursday morning at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Lamar Kitchens, 61, was sentenced Nov. 20, 2008, for two counts of aggravated assault. He was serving 30 years for assaulting two people in Winston County.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected in this case. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.