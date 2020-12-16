Inmate dies at South Mississippi Correctional Institution

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate serving 60 years for a drug conviction has died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) in Greene County.

Stephon Hudderson, 58, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in the infirmary. The official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Hudderson was sentenced July 20, 2005, as a habitual offender for sale of controlled substance in Pearl River County.

