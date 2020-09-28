Inmate dies at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Management and Training Corporation, an inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility passed away on September 25, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Officials said Otis C. Taylor was being treated at the hospital for an illness. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.
Taylor, 51, was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Scott County and robbery in Rankin County.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pennsylvania mom, daughter get life terms in slayings of 5 relatives
- Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID
- Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty
- Hallan ‘rata gigante’ en tubo de drenaje en Ciudad de México
- Slave sale block covered in graffiti from recent protests to go on display in museum, with explainer