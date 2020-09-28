Inmate dies at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Management and Training Corporation, an inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility passed away on September 25, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Officials said Otis C. Taylor was being treated at the hospital for an illness. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Taylor, 51, was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Scott County and robbery in Rankin County.

LATEST STORIES: