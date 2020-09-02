Inmate dies at the state prison in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County was pronounced dead at the prison Wednesday morning, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
MDOC officials said 50-year-old Scott William Deters is suspected to have died from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Deters was sentenced September 19, 2019, to a total of 11 years for two convictions in different counties.
He received seven years for possession of a controlled substance in Stone County and four years for prescription forgery in Harrison County.
