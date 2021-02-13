Inmate dies in Greene County Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate serving life at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution has died at an off-site hospital.

MDOC said 56-year-old Johnny Townsend was pronounced dead Wednesday morning at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville. He is presumed to have died from natural causes.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by a medical examiner who operates independently of MDOC.

Townsend was sentenced May 27, 2011, for capital murder in Jackson County.