JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary hospital on Wednesday.

The inmate has been identified as 74-year-old Tommy Lee Jones. He was serving 20 years for statutory rape and sexual battery. Jones was sentenced for both crimes in March 2005 in Panola County.

MDOC officials said his official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner.