Inmate dies in Mississippi State Penitentiary hospital

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said an inmate died in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary on Saturday.

They said no foul play is suspected in the death of 74-year-old O D Washington. He had been hospitalized since March.

Washington was serving 25 years for residential burglary and grand larceny. He was sentenced September 3, 1998, in Walthall County.

