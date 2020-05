JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate hospitalized since August 2019 died Tuesday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Timmy Terrell Harden, 47, was serving 20 years for statutory rape in DeSoto County.

According to the Sunflower County coroner, Harden was being treated for a terminal illness, but an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

Harden was sentenced December 16, 2008.