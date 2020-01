COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County investigators are working to find an escaped inmate.

According to authorities, Clarence Charles Williams, 49, walked away from work detail around 4:45 a.m. from the Copiah County Detention Center.

If you know where Williams is, call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).