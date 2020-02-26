Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies at hospital

Courtesy: MDOC

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County early Wednesday morning.

According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, 36-year-old Omar Beard was taken from the prison to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ruth received a call shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Beard’s cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ website said Beard was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter in Lowndes County.

