Inmate found dead in Unit 30 at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said a 42-year-old inmate was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon during a security check at the Mississippi State Penitentiary’s Unit 30.

According to MDOC, emergency personnel were called to the dormitory-style area, and the inmate was subsequently pronounced dead.

There were no signs of foul play. The Sunflower County coroner suspected the death was drug related. An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner of death.

The inmate’s name will be released once his next of kin is notified.