WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – A death investigation is underway for a Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate.

Officials say 39-year-old Jesus Garcia was found lying in his cell unresponsive Saturday afternoon, around 12:52 pm. Medical crews tried life-saving techniques to revive Garcia, but it was unsuccessful.

At this time, officials say there’s “no obvious signs of assault,” and a cause of death is still under investigation.