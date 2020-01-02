Inmate killed during riot at Parchman; inmates now under control

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A fourth inmate has died because of violence inside a Mississippi prison in the last week.

According to the Associated Press, a 32-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds at Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Thursday.

Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood said officers from multiple agencies were called to Parchman after the stabbing. He said inmates in Unit 30 at Parchman set their cell block on fire. Hayword said the fire was put out and that inmates are now under control.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections released a statement about the violence.