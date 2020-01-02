Inmate killed in Chickasaw County prison fight

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A state inmate was killed in a brawl at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility. Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said a fight between three inmates started just after midnight on Thursday.

Coroner Michael Fowler told WCBI Gregory Emary, 26, of Tate County died at the prison. Meyers said there was a weapon involved but did not disclose what type of weapon.

Two other inmates were injured in the melee. One was sent to a Calhoun County hospital. The other was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Department of Corrections, and Chickasaw County deputies are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

Fowler said an autopsy for Emary has been ordered. The prison staff was not injured.

Investigators are trying to determine if this incident is related to a deadly fight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman, on Tuesday night.

Sunflower County coroner Heather Burton said the large fight happened in Unit 29 and spread to several other buildings.

A WCBI viewer said her brother was one of the injured inmates in the brawl at Parchman. No names in that incident have been released by MDOC or Sunflower County investigators.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MDOC said conditions at MSP were under control.

“All state prisons, private prisons, and regional facilities are included in the lockdown for the sake of the safety of the public, staff, and inmates. Additional information is unavailable because of the active investigation and in the interest of public safety,” said an MDOC spokesperson.

The Chickasaw County facility was also on lockdown when the deadly fight happened.