JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate serving two sentences at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Tuesday at the prison.

Terry Slater, 61, was pronounced dead in the clinic at the prison. The official cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

MDOC said Slater was convicted of unlawful touching of a child and kidnapping a minor in Harrison County. He was sentenced to serve 12 years on May 1, 2014.