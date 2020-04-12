Inmate serving life dies Saturday in Greenville hospital; no foul play suspected

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said an inmate, who was serving life for capital murder, died Saturday at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Earl Lee Dycus, 66, was housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, but MDOC said no foul play is suspected.

Dycus was sentenced to life in prison on August 10, 1983, in Hinds County. He also was serving a 10-year sentence for rape. He was sentenced on November 11, 1975, for that crime in Yazoo County.