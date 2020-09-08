Inmate serving life for a Hinds County homicide dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate convicted of killing a man 21 years ago in Hinds County has died in prison.

Albert Smith, 69, was pronounced dead at Merit Health Central in Jackson early Tuesday morning. He was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

MDOC officials said Smith had been hospitalized since August 2. They believe he died from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Smith was sentenced to life on February 5, 2003, for the homicide that occurred July 15, 1999. The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence in 2004.

