JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced an inmate, who was serving life for a kidnap and rape, has died in prison.
Kevin Keith Russell, 50, was pronounced dead Sunday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary hospital. MDOC said Russell had been in the hospital for several days and had a terminal illness.
An autopsy will provide the official cause and manner of death.
Russell was sentenced as a habitual offender on Sept. 1, 2000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Focused on Mississippi: Hurricanes unearth skeletons in Biloxi
- Inmate serving life for kidnapping & rape dies in prison
- MS Most Wanted: August 31, 2020
- No, the CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19
- Gun control debate reignited after weekend gun show in Jackson