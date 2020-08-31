Inmate serving life for kidnapping & rape dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced an inmate, who was serving life for a kidnap and rape, has died in prison.

Kevin Keith Russell, 50, was pronounced dead Sunday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary hospital. MDOC said Russell had been in the hospital for several days and had a terminal illness.

An autopsy will provide the official cause and manner of death.

Russell was sentenced as a habitual offender on Sept. 1, 2000.

