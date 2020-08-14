Inmate serving life for murder dies at Parchman hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate serving life for killing a man 15 years ago in Lowndes County has died in prison.

Michael Gene Ray, 64, died Thursday evening at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. MDOC officials said he had been hospitalized for several days.

Ray was convicted of murder in February 2008.

No foul play is suspected in his death, according to the county coroner. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

LATEST STORIES: