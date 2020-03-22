Inmate serving life for murder dies at South Mississippi Correctional Institution

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said an inmate, who was serving life for capital murder, died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

According to MDOC, Troy Michael Daughtery, 48, was found unconscious in his bed Saturday evening. He did not respond to CPR.

Daughtery had been in prison for nearly 21 years. He was sentenced June 1, 1999, in Harrison County.

No foul play is suspected in his death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.