1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Inmate serving life for murder dies in prison

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate serving life for killing his girlfriend in Brandon has died in prison, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Robert Floyd McGuire, 56, was found unresponsive on his rack at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday morning. He was taken to the prison hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

There were no obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to the Sunflower County coroner. An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death. 

McGuire was convicted of murder following a trial and sentenced November 6, 2012 in Rankin County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories