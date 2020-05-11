Inmate serving life for murder dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate serving life for killing his girlfriend in Brandon has died in prison, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Robert Floyd McGuire, 56, was found unresponsive on his rack at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday morning. He was taken to the prison hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to the Sunflower County coroner. An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

McGuire was convicted of murder following a trial and sentenced November 6, 2012 in Rankin County.