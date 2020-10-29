Inmate serving time for sex crimes dies at Jackson hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate serving time at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County for two sex crimes has died in a Jackson hospital.

Shepard Havens, 78, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Merit Health Central. The cause and the manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Havens was sentenced to nine years for four counts of gratification of lust and one count of sexual battery in Hinds County on November 19, 2012.

