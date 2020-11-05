Inmate serving time for Warren County murder dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate serving 25 years for murder has died in a long-term medical care facility in Greenville.
Melvin Hare Sr., 54, who was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, died October 23 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital. MDOC officials said the cause and the manner of his death will be determined by an autopsy.
Hare was convicted of fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County. He was sentenced December 17, 2015, to 30 years with 25 to serve and five on probation.
