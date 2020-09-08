Inmate who escaped from Union County Jail captured

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WJTV) – A state inmate, who escaped from the Union County Jail in New Albany on Friday, was captured on Labor Day.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Richard Willis, 34, was found hiding in a small room near the rear of a building in Pope.

Willis was returned to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. He was moved from the Rankin County prison earlier this year to the Union County Jail to participate in the County/State Work Program.

MDOC officials said Willis is facing several charges for the escape. He was already serving eight years for residential burglary in Tallahatchie County. He also received five years’ probation for possession of methamphetamine in Yalobusha County to run concurrently with the burglary conviction.

