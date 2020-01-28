Innocor expanding in Baldwyn, creating 90 jobs

BALDWYN, Miss. (WJTV) – Innocor will increase production at its two facilities in Baldwyn. The company creates polyurethane foam.

The expansion marks a $4.1 million corporate investment and will create 90 jobs.

“Mississippi businesses, like Innocor, are at the core of our state’s growing economy,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We are proud to work with and support businesses like theirs as they expand and add new jobs to Mississippi’s workforce. This expansion creates opportunities for those 90 people as well as their families to achieve more and thrive.”

“We are very excited for the opportunity to expand our business in Baldwyn. This would not be possible without the Mississippi Development Authority’s commitment to grow our existing industries in the state,” said Innocor General Manager Kevin Lindsey. “On behalf of Innocor, we sincerely appreciate the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Development Foundation, Lee County and the city of Baldwyn for all their support.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building and infrastructure improvements and equipment installation. Lee County and the city of Baldwyn will provide property tax exemptions.

“MDA is pleased to assist Innocor with its expansion in Lee County, as 90 more individuals in Northeast Mississippi will have the opportunity to have good, steady jobs to provide for their families and give back to the community,” said MDA Deputy Director Mike McGrevey. “The teamwork of MDA, the Community Development Foundation, Lee County and the city of Baldwyn was instrumental in bringing these new jobs to our state.”

Innocor plans to complete the expansion by mid-February.