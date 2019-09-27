Inside Mississippi’s Largest Safari Park

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV)- Over 40 species are roaming at a local safari park in Brandon.

People from across the state come to McClain Resort and enjoy being able to touch and feed exotic wildlife.

The resort has a Safari Park where tourists can feed larger animals like Bisons and Zebras while riding through acres of the safari grounds.

There is also a Close Encounter Room where animal lovers can get a one-on-one experience with lemurs, coatimundi, warthogs, and more.

Tours are offered at various times Tuesday through Sunday. For more information visit the McClain Resort website.