Inside Mississippi’s Largest Safari Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV)- Over 40 species are roaming at a local safari park in Brandon.

People from across the state come to McClain Resort and enjoy being able to touch and feed exotic wildlife.

The resort has a Safari Park where tourists can feed larger animals like Bisons and Zebras while riding through acres of the safari grounds.

There is also a Close Encounter Room where animal lovers can get a one-on-one experience with lemurs, coatimundi, warthogs, and more.

Tours are offered at various times Tuesday through Sunday. For more information visit the McClain Resort website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story