Inspectors check out food at the fair

Ah, the smell of delicious treats, hot grease, and grilling meat is in the air. But before people take the first bite of food on the midway at the Mississippi State Fair, inspectors must check out everything to make sure it is safe.

The Mississippi Department of Health takes a look to make sure all vendors are up to snuff with all of the normal restaurant regulations. This includes checking the water supply, sinks, coolers, and general cleanliness. In addition, they test drink machines to make sure they have been serviced and are free of bacteria.