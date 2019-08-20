Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour recap

Saturday some heavy hitters were in town singing for their lives or must I say for the lord.

The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour featured some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Donald Lawrence, KeKe Wyatt, Keirra Sheard, Sir the Baptist, Tye Standout, and DJ Standout.

The event was presented by Mc Donald and sponsored by Dr. Pepper with Lonnie Hunter as the host.

12 News’ DeAngelo Marquise stopped backstage and talked to Keirra Sheard and Sir the Baptist before the show started.

Keirra Sheard talks new music, Missy Elliot, and more

Keirra Sheard will be back the studio in September and plans to release new music at the beginning of next year or sooner.

The gospel singer just recently released a song and video “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliot who will receive the Michael Jackson Vanguard award at VMA’s this year.

KeKe Wyatt says find out who God is for yourself after revealing her son beat cancer

After performing a few songs at The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, KeKe Wyatt tells the crowd her son beat and for everyone to find out who God is for themselves.