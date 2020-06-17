Interim State Fair Commissioner explains what’s in store for the next few months

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Many states are having to cancel their fairs, but Mississippi’s is at an advantage being that it takes place in October.

One minor adjustment, though, has been a slightly slow production of the new trade mart, according to interim commissioner Michael Lasseter.

“It really hasn’t changed much,” Lasseter explained. “I mean, we have a short delay but it’s not much it’s mostly construction related issues.

That being said, lights are green for the next few events such as the barrel race and Fair Fun and Food Festival this weekend, as well as the fair itself.

Lasseter said that the Mississippi State Fair is one of the most sacred events of the whole year, and that not having one, one way or another, was out of the question.

“We’re planning, gung ho!” Lasseter said. “I think we’re gonna have a great lineup this year for entertainment, probably one with the best fairs there.”

Douglas Jones has been working for the fair since 2006, he said even if there are restrictions, you will not want to miss the 2020 fair.

“Don’t pass the fair, come to the fair!” Jones said. “I don’t care if you’re coming in from all from Memphis, Tennessee. I don’t care if you’re coming from Arizona, California, Texas, Louisiana, Mexico, Las Vegas, we want you to come to the 2020 fair!”

The New Trademart is expected to be finished in August.