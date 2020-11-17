Interiors Market ‘making lemonade out of lemons’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Many businesses in Fondren such as Interiors Market had to close for a time, putting a dent in sales, but owner Barry Plunkett has kept his chin up along with his employees.



“Let’s make lemonade out of lemons!” Plunkett said. “That’s what we’ve been handed and we did it! The employees really came together— we got in here, we cleaned, we repainted floors, we repainted walls, we did some things we can’t do when customers are in the store. It was almost teo months but when we opened back up people would go ‘gosh it looks so great!’ and we’d say ‘thank you! Enjoy the lemonade.’”

Plunkett said they’ve also used this time to grow their social media and online presence.

So far there have been no signs of another potential shutdown, but if there was another one Plunkett said Interiors Market would definitely suffer.