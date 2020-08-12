Coronavirus Information

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails n Scotland

International

LONDON (AP) – British Transport Police say three people died and six were taken to hospital after a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather.

The train’s driver was among the dead in Wednesday’s incident, which occurred after heavy rain.

The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed.

