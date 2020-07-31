Coronavirus Information

Alan Parker, director of “Midnight Express,” dies at 76

(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) – British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” has died at the age of 76. A statement from the director’s family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.

Parker was one of Britain’s most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes “Fame,” “Mississippi Burning,” “The Commitments” and “Angela’s Ashes.” Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.

Parker also championed Britain’s film industry, serving as the chairman of the British Film Institute and the U.K. Film Council. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

