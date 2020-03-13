Canadian Parliament shuts until April 20 due to pandemic

TORONTO (AP) – Canada’s Parliament has agreed to shut down for more than a month. The move comes while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is governing remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

All parties in Parliament agreed to the suspension, which means lawmakers will miss two weeks of sessions since they had previously planned to be away next week and two weeks in April.