China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) – China has reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including two in Beijing. The outbreak of viral pneumonia had started in the central city of Wuhan.

Authorities and media reports say the total number of infected people has topped 200. They also said that a third person had died in Wuhan.

The new cases reported Monday included one in Shenzhen in southern China and two in Beijing. Wuhan authorities said they had found 136 cases, bringing the total in the central China city to 198.