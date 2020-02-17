Chinese health report says 80% of virus cases have been mild

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP) – Health officials in China have published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases of the novel coronavirus disease that originated there, saying that more than 80% have been mild and that new ones seem to be falling since early this month.

The World Health Organization says Monday’s report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention gives a clearer picture of the outbreak and where it’s headed but it’s too soon to tell whether it has peaked.

China may postpone its annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year. Quarantine efforts continue in other countries where the virus spread.