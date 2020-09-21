Closing time: UK pubs must shut early as COVID cases surge

LONDON (AP) – British pubs will have to close early and people who fail to obey quarantines face stiff fines under new lockdown restrictions to curb a surging wave of new coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce new measures on Tuesday.

It comes a day after the U.K.’s chief medical officers raised the nation’s COVID-19 alert level, saying the virus is in general circulation and spreading fast.

The prime minister’s office says that starting Thursday, pubs, bars and other hospitality venues will be restricted to table service only and will have to close at 10 p.m.

Britain’s chief medical officers warned that cases of COVID-19 are rising “rapidly and probably exponentially.”

