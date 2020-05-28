Cockpit voice recorder of crashed Pakistani plane recovered

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2020. An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) – A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines says the cockpit voice recorder of the Pakistani airliner that crashed last week has been found, six days after the passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in the city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board.

The recorder, recovered from among the plane debris, was subsequently handed over to a visiting 11-member Airbus team. The other part of the black box, the flight data recorder, was recovered within hours of the crash.

There were only two survivors of the Airbus A320 crash, which was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.