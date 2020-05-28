Cockpit voice recorder of crashed Pakistani plane recovered

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) – A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines says the cockpit voice recorder of the Pakistani airliner that crashed last week has been found, six days after the passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in the city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board.
The recorder, recovered from among the plane debris, was subsequently handed over to a visiting 11-member Airbus team. The other part of the black box, the flight data recorder, was recovered within hours of the crash.
There were only two survivors of the Airbus A320 crash, which was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.