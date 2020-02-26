Colleges call students back from Italy amid virus concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – The spread of the new coronavirus to Italy has led universities to reassess study abroad programs in the country.

This week, many American schools called their students back to the U.S., including Syracuse University, Fairfield University, Sacred Heart University and Elon University. The schools said they are canceling programs in Italy, where the death toll rose to 12 on Wednesday.

Many universities in the U.S., Australia and Europe already have canceled study abroad programs in China, where the outbreak began. Italy is the second most popular destination for American students studying abroad, behind only the United Kingdom.