Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) – Authorities say the death toll in mainland China in an outbreak of a new virus has risen to 132, with a total of 5,974 cases reported. It’s a rise of 26 over the previous day’s tally and a rise of nearly 1,500 confirmed cases.

The update came shortly after a plane carrying Americans from Wuhan departed on its way to Anchorage, Alaska, where the travelers will be rescreened for the virus. Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected.

Then the plane is scheduled to fly to California. A Japanese chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo.