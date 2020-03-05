Duke and Duchess of Sussex make final royal appearances

(CBS/CNN) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards in the United Kingdom. The London ceremony honors injured service members.

Prince Harry served in the military as a captain. He is also the founder of the Invictus Games, which is a sporting competition for injured servicemen and women.

The award ceremony is the first of several events on tap for the couple as their last official engagements. The trip comes as the couple prepares for their new life in Canada as independent from the royal family.