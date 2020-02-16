Elton John, sick with pneumonia, cuts New Zealand show short

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) – Elton John is apologizing to fans on Instagram after he had to end his concert in New Zealand due to an illness.

John said he was diagnosed Sunday with walking pneumonia and tried to give his fans in Auckland the best show possible that night. But the New Zealand Herald reported that John needed medical attention at one point in the show, and later, he became emotional and broke down.

Video clips posted by fans on social media show John being assisted off-stage. John said on Instagram that he sang until his voice could sing no more.