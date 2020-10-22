Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly it prepares to sideswipe Bermuda on a path over the Atlantic Ocean.
Epsilon is now a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 110 mph.
The National Hurricane Center says it should come close enough Thursday evening to merit a tropical storm warning for the island.
Epsilon rapidly intensified to become a major hurricane on Wednesday before weakening.
Forecasters warn that large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.
