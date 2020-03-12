German intel puts part of far-right party under surveillance

BERLIN (AP) – Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says it is formally placing parts of the far-right Alternative for Germany party under surveillance after classifying it as extremist.

The head of Germany’s BfV intelligence agency said Thursday that a radical faction within the AfD known as “The Wing” is considered a proven extremist organization.

The Wing is led by AfD’s regional chiefs in two eastern states. Putting The Wing under surveillance increases pressure on the party and could strengthen calls for it to be banned.

Civil servants who are members of The Wing could face scrutiny and even disciplinary measures.