Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death

FILE – This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter’s fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn’t realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July. Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso tells “CBS This Morning” that Chloe Wiegand fell after he lifted her to a window on the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas so she could bang on the glass like she did at hockey games. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico has agreed to a plea deal. Salvatore Anello says he wants to “help end part of this nightmare.”

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July. He says Anello won’t serve time behind bars.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has said Anello was leaning out of an 11th-floor window before he picked up the toddler and she slipped from his grip.