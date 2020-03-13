Gulf moves to contain virus as top Iran aide tests positive

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Dubai says it will hold a major horse race without spectators later this month in response to the new coronavirus, as a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader was quarantined at home after testing positive.

Persian Gulf countries have been scrambling to contain the outbreak, which has infected thousands of people in nearby Iran – one of the largest clusters of cases outside China.

The Dubai World Cup, planned for March 28th, is the world’s richest purse for horse racing, with a $12 million prize last year.

Dubai’s crown prince separately announced a $400 million stimulus plan for the city-state, whose real-estate market and tourism industry have been hard-hit by the virus.