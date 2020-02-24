Hero or criminal? Court hears 2 views of WikiLeaks’ Assange

LONDON (AP) – A British judge was given two conflicting portraits of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder’s long-awaited extradition hearing began Monday in a London court.

U.S. authorities, want to try Assange on espionage charges. A lawyer for the Americans said the Australian computer expert was an “ordinary” criminal whose publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents put many people at risk of torture and death.

Assange’s lawyer countered that the WikiLeaks publisher was being victimized by a “lawless” American government that wanted to make an example of him.

The judge isn’t expected to rule until several months after that, with the losing side likely to appeal.