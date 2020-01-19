Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine

This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 shows a light in the sky which appears to show the Ukrainian jetliner plane on fire and crashing into ground. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week. Iran on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, denied the allegations. (UGC via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The Iranian official leading the investigation into the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner appeared to backtrack on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis.

The official was quoted Sunday by state-run media as saying no decision has been taken to send the black boxes out of the country. That comes a day after he was quoted as saying they would be sent to Ukraine.

Iran may be hesitant to turn over the recorders for fear that more details from the crash will come to light. Iran’s air defenses downed the plane shortly after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.